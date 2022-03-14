Florida Congress approves largest budget in state history

Miami, 14 Mar The Florida Congress (USA) on Monday approved the state budget for next year, which at $112.1 billion is the largest in the history of the state and includes a salary increase for state workers and contractors, as well as prosecutors, public defenders and teachers. The budget was approved by the Senate in a unanimous vote, shortly after the House of Representatives approved it with a 105-3 vote. The passage of the spending plan marked the end of the 2022 legislative term, in which the Florida Congress has passed a battery of ultra-conservative laws that impact women, the LGBTQ+ community and immigrants, among others, and have been promoted or supported by Governor, Republican Ron DeSantos, who will seek a new mandate in the November elections of this year. The governor can still veto some of the budget lines approved by legislators, which, according to local media, have been able to be more generous in their forecasts thanks to the nearly $3.5 billion in federal funding that Florida received to alleviate the situation created by the coronavirus. The 112.1 billion budgeted represents a 10% increase over the 101.5 billion in the previous budget, according to USA Today. The new budget, which still needs the governor's signature, provides wage increases of 5.38% for all state workers and a commitment that none of them will earn less than $15 per hour, according to local media. It also includes $200 million in federal aid to supplement the October 2022 suspension of the state gas tax. The budget approved today includes $12 million to relocate undocumented immigrants out of state; $10 million to reactivate the Florida State Guard with a force of up to 400 volunteers; and $50 million for a grant fund for employment growth. With regard to public defenders and deputy state prosecutors, they will see an additional salary increase of between $5,000 and $10,000 annually. If the new budget is approved, the minimum wage for teachers will increase to at least $47,500 per year. “This budget invests in the workers who serve our state and its people,” state Senate President Republican Wilton Simpson said in a statement. In his state budget proposal last December, DeSantis had already included wage increases for state workers and a five-month pause in the gasoline tax, something that lawmakers eventually reduced to a single month. DeSantis noted that the suspension of the gasoline tax was necessary to compensate for rising fuel prices and inflation “because” of President Joe Biden, he said. CHIEF jip/ar