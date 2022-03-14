Fede Valverde: “When a teammate is injured there is concern”

Deportes Writing, 14 Mar Fede Valverde, Uruguayan midfielder for Real Madrid, did not hide the concern with which the Madrid players ended the match in Son Moix, after seeing Rodrygo, Ferland Mendy and Karim Benzema injured. “Obviously when a teammate is injured there is concern throughout the group, but we are a big team that all work for the same thing,” he said at Movistar. “Rodrygo's injury makes me sorry for him, I hope he doesn't have anything serious and he can recover soon. It is a matter of football, there are things that should not be discussed about the referee, I got a yellow that conditioned the whole game”, he added. Valverde highlighted the importance of the victory in Mallorca that brings Real Madrid one step closer to the conquest of LaLiga. “It was important to win today, we knew that the rivals that came down had lost points. It was a difficult match but with high pressure we scored the first goal and then the match opened.” “We knew they were going to push with the support of the public. I think we made good plays; we didn't manage to finish in the first half, but in the second half the score was already opened,” he said. CHIEF rmm/arh