Family members of imprisoned Americans ask Biden to negotiate more with Venezuela

Washington, 14 Mar The relatives of the eight US citizens who are still imprisoned in Venezuela asked the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on Monday to continue negotiating with the Venezuelan Government to secure their release. Days after two Americans detained in the South American country were released, the relatives of eight other citizens of the country who are still imprisoned in Venezuela published a letter about the recent dialogue between Washington and Caracas. "We pray that the courage demonstrated in this latest contact with Venezuela will not be dissipated after the release of two people," said the eight signatories of the letter, published on the James Foley Foundation website. Last week, after a visit to Caracas by a high-level US delegation, Venezuelan authorities released Americans Gustavo Adolfo Cardenas and Jorge Fernández from prison. Cárdenas is a former director of Citgo - a subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company Pdvsa in the US - who was detained for four years and four months in Venezuela, along with five other executives of that company, who are still imprisoned in the country. These are Tomeu Vadell Recalde, Jorge Luis Toledo Kohury, Jose Luis Zambrano Colina, Alirio Jose Zambrano Colina and Jose Angel Pereira. This Monday's letter was signed by the wives of Pereira and Vadell, the stepson of Toledo, the daughter of Alirio Zambrano and his brother and José Luis Zambrano. It was also signed by the wife and brother, respectively, of Airan Berry and Luke Denman, two former soldiers sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2020 for having participated in a failed attempt at a popular uprising in Venezuela. Finally, the letter was signed by the aunt of retired marine Matthew Heath, arrested in 2020 and accused of terrorism for his alleged involvement in an undercover operation to sabotage oil installations, a charge that Washington considers false. In the letter, the relatives defended the "heroic" decision of US President Joe Biden to send a delegation to Caracas, even though - they recalled - he "faced criticism for the time when the trip took place, whether it was the right thing to do and whether it was giving rise to future problems." Family members said that "an approach that is designed to safely bring home several innocent Americans should not be criticized." "Venezuela doesn't want anything from our families. What he wants is a dialogue with the US government," said the relatives of the detainees, who trusted that the White House will continue to "work towards" the release of "the eight" who are still imprisoned. The United States has insisted that the main issue he spoke with Maduro during his visit to Caracas was the situation of Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, although it also addressed the issue of global energy prices, which have risen after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Monday that "for now" the possibility of importing Venezuelan oil into the United States is ruled out.