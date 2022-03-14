Fajardo will seek votes from those who did not participate in Colombian legislatures

Bogotá, 14 Mar Sergio Fajardo, presidential candidate of the Centro Esperanza Coalition, said Monday that he will seek the votes of the “eight million people” who did not participate in the Colombian legislative elections to overcome the advantage of the other two candidates who won the consultations on Sunday. “Our call is to close to 8 million people who did not participate in these elections, to call them, invite them, seduce them to participate around the change we propose,” the former mayor of Medellín and former governor of the department of Antioquia (northwest) told reporters. Fajardo won the consultation of the Centro Esperanza Coalition with 723,084 votes, equivalent to 33.49%, to former Senator Juan Manuel Galán, who won 486,808 votes (22.55%), and former Boyacá Governor Carlos Amaya, who won 451,122 ballots (20.89%). In that consultation, the names of former Minister of Health Alejandro Gaviria also appeared, who only added 336,385, and Senator Jorge Robledo, who closed with a discreet vote of 161,176 votes (7.46%). However, Fajardo's numbers are low when compared to the 4,487,551 won by the leftist Gustavo Petro, winner of the Historical Pact, and the 2,160,329 of the right-wing Federico “Fico” Gutiérrez, who took the Team's consultation for Colombia. That is why Fajardo highlighted the union of his coalition and said that they are going to show the country that they can work together for the votes on May 29. “Everyone is going to have a role in the next campaign (...) Colombia is going to change, we need a profound change, on a condition that we are the only ones who are able to carry out in our country and that is to unite, that is the great political challenge,” he said. THE CANDIDATE OF URIBE On the other hand, Fajardo accused Gutiérrez on Monday of being the candidate of former President Álvaro Uribe following the resignation of the aspirant Oscar Iván Zuluaga, of the ruling Democratic Center, of which President Iván Duque is also a member. “Today it has been confirmed with the resignation of Oscar Iván Zuluaga that Federico Gutiérrez is the candidate of Uribism, Duque, it is continuity and that is precisely one of the forces that cannot continue in our country,” he said. That is why Fajardo will also call on “people from parties, from all parties in Colombia” to participate “in a field where the sense of transformation, change, construction and fight against corruption can be done effectively.” CHIEF jga/com/jrh (photo) (video)