EU reaches political agreement to improve access to foreign tenders

Brussels, 14 Mar The European Commission (EC), the European Parliament and the Council of the EU reached a political agreement on Monday to gain influence in access to public procurement markets in third countries, which will open up more opportunities for EU companies. Negotiators from the three institutions closed an agreement at the last three-way meeting they held on the new international public procurement instrument (IPI), the EC, the French Presidency of the Council of the EU and the Eurochamber reported in a statement. Faced with discrimination faced by Union companies in the domestic markets of some of its main trading partners, IPI, which is in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, will help to address these difficulties by empowering the EU to initiate investigations into cases of alleged constraints. Also to engage in consultations with the country concerned on opening its procurement market and ultimately restricting access to the EU procurement market for foreign companies if they come from a country that continues to apply restrictions on EU companies. With IPI, the Commission may, as a last resort, apply restrictions to the EU's own procurement markets by adjusting the way in which bids are evaluated in the country concerned, or by excluding certain offers. In practice, bids from that country, compared to other tenders, would be considered to offer a higher price than the real price presented, which would give tenderers in the EU and non-affected countries a competitive advantage in the Community public procurement markets. Before taking this step, the Commission would initiate investigations into cases of alleged restrictions for EU companies in the procurement markets of third countries. In parallel to the investigation, the Commission would invite the country concerned to hold consultations on the opening of its public procurement market, which could also take place in the form of negotiations of an international agreement. According to the agreement reached today, IPI measures will apply to tenders worth at least 15 million euros for works and concessions and 5 million euros for goods and services. On the other hand, Parliament insisted on reducing to two the number of exceptions whereby an authority seeking tenderers in Member States (e.g. municipalities, public institutions or governments) could choose not to apply IPI measures, thus extending the scope of the instrument. In addition, exceptions based on the “disproportionate increase in price”, a concept that the European Chamber considered difficult to define, were eliminated. Large contracting authorities, such as city councils in large cities or the central Government, will also have to always apply the new rules. To this end, local contracting authorities will only be exempt from IPI if they represent less than 50,000 persons, while the percentage of the overall annual value of tenders, for which contracting authorities must apply the IPI, has been set at 80 per cent. Bidders from least developed countries will not be subject to IPI measures. Public procurement represents an important part of national economies, and this expenditure represents an average of between 10% and 20% of each country's GDP and represents more than 8 trillion euros in business opportunities worldwide. The Commission made a first IPI proposal in 2012 and was amended in 2016, while the Council (on which the Governments of the Twenty-Seven are represented) adopted its position on this issue last June. Following today's political agreement, the European Parliament and the Council will formally adopt the amended regulation before it enters into force. CHIEF rja/cat/ads