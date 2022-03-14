EU imposes fourth round of sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union announced on Monday that the 27-nation bloc approved a new round of sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.

France, the current president of the EU, indicated that, “after consultation with our international allies, a fourth package of sanctions has been approved against individuals and entities involved in the aggression against Ukraine, as well as various sectors of the Russian economy.”

The French presidency noted in a statement that the bloc also approved a declaration to the World Trade Organization “regarding suspending the application of the most-favoured-nation clause for Russia and suspending the evaluation of Belarus's request for access to the WTO.”

In the event that Russia is suspended, its companies will no longer receive special treatment throughout the block.

The announcements follow statements made by EU members during their summit last Friday in Versailles, where they pointed out that there would be a stricter package of sanctions should Russia continue its invasion of Ukraine. The precise details of the most recent round of sanctions will only be known when they are published in the official journal of the European Union.

Since the war began last month, the EU has taken strong measures against Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian financial system and oligarchs. Last week, the bloc nations agreed to impose additional sanctions on 160 individuals and added new restrictions on the export of technology for maritime navigation and radio communications.

They also decided to exclude three Belarusian banks from SWIFT, the predominant system for global financial transactions. In total, EU restrictive measures now apply to 862 individuals and 53 entities.

In a statement released after the summit, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said that the fourth package of sanctions will further isolate Russia “and exhaust the resources it uses to finance this barbaric war.”

He also said that the EU will work together with the members of the G7 to increase pressure on Moscow.

Efforts to agree on an oil boycott of Russia are complicated, as some EU countries, including Germany and Italy, are much more dependent than others on Russian energy. In a clear example of the variation in dependency within the bloc, Poland receives 67% of its oil from Russia, while Ireland receives only 5% of its oil.