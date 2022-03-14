Curico Unido thrashes O'Higgins 5-0 and Yerko Leiva signs double

Yerko Leiva collaborated with two goals in Curicó's spectacular 5-0 win over O'Higgins, for Chile's 6th date - PlanVital Championship 2022. The goals of the match for the home team were scored by Yerko Leiva (13'1Q and 12'2T), Federico Castro (17'1Q) and Rodrigo Holgado (27'1T and 33'1T).

O'Higgins was close to discounting in the 76th minute of the second stage, but Matías Marín's shot crashed into one of the sticks.

Yerko Leiva had a great performance. The Curicó Unido steering wheel scored 2 goals, made 22 correct passes, stole 4 balls and was encouraged to kick twice.

Another player who had a great game was Rodrigo Holgado. The Curicó Unido attacker shone by converting 2 goals, kicking 3 times and giving 6 correct passes.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several admonitions: Bayron Oyarzo, Gastón Lodico, Joaquín González and Alexis Martín Arias.

Curicó coach Damián Muñoz presented a 4-3-3 tactical disposition with Fabian Cerda in the goal; Juan Pablo Gomez, Franco Bechtholdt, Matías Cahais and Ronald De la Fuente on the defensive line; Diego Urzua, Mario Sandoval and Yerko Leiva in the middle; and Bayron Oyarzo, Rodrigo Holgado and Federico Castro in the attack.

For their part, Mariano Soso's team came out with a tactical disposition 3-5-2 with Alexis Martín Arias under the three suits; Moises González, Juan Fuentes and Diego Carrasco in defense; Fabian Hormazabal, Cristobal Castillo, Antonio Díaz, Facundo Castro and Pablo Hernández in the middle of the court; and Carlos Muñoz and Facundo Barceló in the lead.

Angelo Hermosilla Baeza was responsible for supervising the order of the game during the match.

On the next day Curicó will face Universidad de Chile as a visitor, while O'Higgins will play at home against U. Católica.

The venue is in third place with 10 points and 3 wins, while the visitor reached 8 units and placed ninth in the tournament.

Note and image source: DataFactory