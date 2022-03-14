City is left without a hit against Crystal Palace, the Premier tightens

Manchester City drew scoreless on their visit to Crystal Palace (11th) and see how their difference is reduced to 4 points in front of the Premier League standings compared to Liverpool, which also has one less match.

After 29 games played, City scored 70 points, for the 66 of the 'Reds', who will play the late match next Wednesday against Arsenal (4th).

The difference between the top two in the Premir narrows as the clash between the two approaches on matchday 32.

The Crystal Palace defense once again won the match against 'Citizen' attack as happened in the first round, with a 2-0 victory for Londoners, so they will be the only team in the Premier that will not receive City goals this season.

As usual with Pep Guardiola's team, the visitors were in control of the match and tried in every possible way to break the 'Eagle' defense, but without finding the fault in the 90 minutes.

Two shots to the wood by Joao Cancelo (28) and Kevin de Bruyne (56) were the best chances for City.

Results of the matches of the 29th round of the English football championship, and standings:

- Saturday:

Brighton - Liverpool 0 - 2

Brentford - Burnley 2 - 0

Manchester United - Tottenham 3 - 2

West Ham - Aston Villa 2 - 1

Chelsea - Newcastle 1 - 0

Leeds - Norwich City 2 - 1

Everton - Wolverhampton 0 - 1

Southampton - Watford 1 - 2

Arsenal - Leicester 2 - 0

- Monday:

Crystal Palace - Manchester City 0 - 0

Rating: Sts J G E P GF GC Dif

1. Manchester City 70 29 22 4 3 68 18 50

2. Liverpool 66 28 20 6 2 73 20 53

3. Chelsea 59 28 17 8 3 57 19 38

4. Arsenal 51 26 16 3 7 43 29 14

5. Manchester United 50 29 14 8 7 48 40 8

6. West Ham 48 29 14 6 9 48 36 12

7. Wolverhampton 46 29 14 4 11 29 23 6

8. Tottenham 45 27 14 3 10 42 35 7

9. Aston Villa 36 28 11 3 14 41 39 2

10. Southampton 35 29 8 11 10 36 45 -9

11. Crystal Palace 34 29 7 13 9 39 38 1

12th Leicester 33 26 9 6 11 40 45 -5

13. Brighton 33 28 7 12 9 26 34 -8

14. Newcastle 31 28 7 10 11 32 48 -16

15th Brentford 30 29 8 6 15 32 45 -13

16. Leeds 26 29 6 8 15 31 65 -34

17. Everton 22 26 6 4 16 28 47 -19

18. Watford 22 29 6 4 19 29 55 -26

19. Burnley 21 27 3 12 12 22 38 -16

20. Norwich City 17 29 4 5 20 18 63 -45

