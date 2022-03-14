Ancelotti and the league title: “We have an advantage and it's good”

Palma, 14 Mar Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, expressed his satisfaction at the resounding victory of his team against Mallorca (0-3) at the Son Moix stadium, and assured that “having a ten-point lead” in the league title race “is good”. “Nothing changes (with ten rounds left), on Sunday (against FC Barcelona) we have to win and take advantage of the fact that the team is doing very well physically,” said the Italian coach. To the question of whether LaLiga was ten points ahead of Sevilla, Ancelotti responded with irony: “I know how to lose a Champion final (Milan against Liverpool) by winning 3-0, and it happened,” he said. Madrid ended the game in Mallorca with Karim Benzema, Rodrygo and Mendy injured. “We will evaluate it in the next few days. Rodrygo has a strong blow, Ferland (Mendy) retired because of a load on the abductors and Karim didn't feel well after a jump,” he explained. Regarding Pablo Maffeo's severe marking of Vinicius and the tension at some points in the match, Ancelotti assured that the player “had no intention of harming”. “It is true that there were many contacts, but the referee was right with fair decisions in a very competitive and correct match at the end. I took Valverde out and Casemiro to avoid more cards,” said Carlo Ancelotti.