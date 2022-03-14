About 600 Ecuadorians were repatriated from Ukraine

About 600 Ecuadorians, many of them students, who fled the war in Ukraine have been repatriated on three humanitarian flights chartered by Quito, Foreign Minister Juan Carlos Holguín reported on Monday.

“We have achieved our goal of bringing most Ecuadorians safe and sound,” said the diplomat after the arrival of the third and final humanitarian flight, on which 143 Ecuadorians traveled.

Holguín added that “we also have contact with those who have decided for their own responsibility, decision and freedom to stay there.”

Quito placed about 850 Ecuadorians in Ukraine, where they represented three out of ten Latin Americans, following the beginning of the invasion by Russia on February 24.

10% of them had their passports expired or did not have them because they had been held by Ukrainian universities, according to Holguin.

Humanitarian flights from Ecuador, which arrived since March 4 and on which some 50 Colombians, Peruvians and Ukrainians also traveled, left mainly from Poland, where a hundred Ecuadorians who escaped the war remain on their own.

Another 53 are still in Ukraine and another hundred were located in nations such as Hungary, Slovakia and Spain.

More than 2.8 million people have already fled Ukraine, according to figures on Monday, the day when the Kremlin did not rule out “taking full control” of the major cities that are already surrounded, which would entail a major military offensive.

