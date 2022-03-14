0-0. Guaita and the poles alarm the City

The 0-0 of Manchester City against Crystal Palace, their second stumble in the last four days, further agitated the fight for the 'Premier', with Pep Guardiola's team just four points, with one more match, over Liverpool, after the desperate exercise of Monday's ineffectiveness on Vicente Guaita's goal, a wall inaccessible to the leader, who also hit the post two balls in a repeated siege that the London team resisted as could. Liverpool are already stalking City, which feels its lead in the air. If the 'red' team wins their pending match, they will be one point away from a first position that recently seemed unapproachable. It is already undoubtedly so, because the Manchester team lost four days ago to Tottenham and did not make it past the match, no matter how much they insisted, against Crystal Palace in the last match of the twenty-ninth matchday. He's got nine left. The City showed ambition. But he attacked without success. There is no better demonstration than the way in which he faced the match, with which he pressed from the start the goal of Spaniard Vicente Guaita, who did not even give him a second to relax, with an expressive possession of his control and with a number of attempts that exceeded half an hour already exceeded ten: twelve... And four within the frame, as an amazing resource of Kevin de Bruyne that repelled the goalkeeper. That record did not include Ryad Mahrez's shots, by centimeters, or Cancelo's long shot against the post. The club trembled and Crystal Palace, locked in its territory, but with some sporadic response, vigorous as soon as he felt the opportunity to hit Ederson's goal somehow, as soon as he managed to recover the ball, very occasionally, in the opposite field, as Manchester City submitted it throughout the first half without goal. Without any hitting of visitors, creditors of some kind. Also in the second half. It was not the same, because the staging of his opponent was not as controllable as before, but it did have two main protagonists: el poste and Guaita. By that order. De Bruyne received a great pass from Jack Grealish and hit a shot that repelled the stick again. Not only that, but the rejection was finished off by Mahrez in the direction of the goal, until Guaita intervened again, whose hand was miraculous. Then Bernardo Silva had another option. By inches it wasn't a goal. There were already nerves in the City. This was evidenced by Rodri, who reproached Kouyaté who had thrown himself after a foul by De Bruyne in midfield. The leader of the 'Premier' was already in a race against the time, incredulous against the 0-0, which he did not pass against Crystal Palace. There is League. Liverpool stalks him four points, with one game down. Guardiola's team, who did not make any changes over the course of 90 minutes, is already warned. - Technical sheet: 0 - Crystal Palace: Guaita; Clyne, Guehi, Andersen, Mitchell; Kouyate, Schlupp; Olise (Edouard, No. 65), Gallagher, Zaha; Mateta (Ayew, No. 65). 0 - Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; De Bruyne, Rodri, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Foden, Grealish. Referee: Martin Atkinson. He admonished locals Kouyaté (m. 43) and Gallagher (m. 82) and visitor Grealish (m. 53). Incidents: Match from the twenty-ninth round of the Premier League, played in Selhurst Park in front of some 25,000 spectators.