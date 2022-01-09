Venezia 0 - Milan 3:Milan blaze past Venezia, scoring 3 at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo without reply

Venezia on home loss to AC Milan at Stadio Pierluigi Penzo on Sunday. Venezia arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing 3-1 to Lazio in their last match whilst Milan were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Roma and Empoli. As the table looks today, Venezia are in 16th place, with 17 points from 21 matches, while Milan sit in 1st, with 48 points from 21.

Milan didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with an early goal from Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2nd minute. The score at half time was 0-1.

Rossoneri fought back, with an early goal from Theo Hernandez in the 48th minute. Milan then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Theo Hernandez at the 59 minute mark with a final score of 3-0.

For Venezia, Dennis Johnsen, Sofian Kiyine, Domen Crnigoj, Luca Fiordilino and Bjarki Steinn Bjarkason, came on for Mattia Aramu, Mickael Cuisance, Thomas Henry, Gianluca Busio and David Okereke. Milan brought on Junior Messias, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud, Daniel Maldini and Luca Stanga, to replace Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Brahim Diaz and Alessandro Florenzi.

The referee booked Pietro Ceccaroni from Venezia and Michael Svoboda went off with a red card, while Milan's Alexis Saelemaekers, Matteo Gabbia and Sandro Tonali also received a yellow.

Milan and Venezia will next play at home to Spezia Calcio and Empoli respectively.