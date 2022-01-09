Udinese 2 - Atalanta 6:Udinese blown away by Atalanta in a the Stadio Friuli goal-fest

Atalanta on a 6-2 win against Udinese on Sunday at the Stadio Friuli. Udinese were looking to pick up points, following a 4-0 victory against Cagliari. Atalanta secured a point against Genoa in their previous match. At the moment, Udinese and Atalanta currently occupy 14th and 4th spots in the table, with 20 points and 41 points respectively after 21 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Goddess, with Mario Pasalic opening the rout at the 17 minute mark. Atalanta looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Luis Muriel, 22 minutes in to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Ruslan Malinovskyi just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-3.

Udinese took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Berat Djimsiti in the 59th minute. However, Atalanta increased their lead 4-1 thanks to a second effort from Luis Muriel at the 76 minute mark. However, Bianconeri weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Beto, 88 minutes in. However, Atalanta increased their advantage 5-2 thanks to a goal from Joakim Maehle, 89 minutes in. Atalanta then scored again and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Matteo Pessina just before the final whistle with a final score of 6-2.

For Udinese, Brandon Soppy and Isaac Success, came on for Iyenoma Destiny Udogie and Ignacio Pussetto. Atalanta replaced Matteo Pessina, Aleksey Miranchuk, Hans Hateboer, Josip Ilicic and Giorgio Cittadini with Marten De Roon, Mario Pasalic, Giuseppe Pezzella, Luis Muriel and Berat Djimsiti.

There were bookings for Rodrigo Becao and Gerard Deulofeu from Udinese, and Marten De Roon and Berat Djimsiti, for Atalanta.

Udinese will next play Juventus away, with Atalanta facing Internazionale at home.