Seville 1 - Getafe 0:Home win for Seville as they ease past Getafe 1-0

Getafe on away loss to Seville at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday. Both Seville and Getafe arrived on the back of wins. Seville were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 1-0 victory against Cádiz. Getafe were coming from consecutive wins against R Madrid and Osasuna. As the table looks today, Seville and Getafe currently occupy 2nd and 16th spots in the table, with 44 points and 18 points respectively after 20 matches.

Los Nervionenses started the game well, with a goal from Rafa Mir at the 22 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Seville, Nemanja Gudelj, Ivan Rakitic and Oscar, came on for Jules Kounde, Oliver Torres and Papu Gomez. Getafe brought on Darío Poveda, Jakub Jankto, Vitolo and Erick Cabaco, to replace Jaime Mata, Jonathan Silva, Florentino Luis and Jorge Cuenca.

There were bookings for Lucas Ocampos from Seville. For Getafe, Djene, Jonathan Silva and Florentino Luis saw yellow.

Seville will next travel to Valencia, while Getafe will face Granada at home.