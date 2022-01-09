Rayo 1 - Betis 1:Rayo and Betis share the honours after a 1-1 draw

On Sunday, Rayo and Betis were held to a 1-1 draw at Estadio de Vallecas. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Rayo were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Atletico Madrid. Betis had lost their previous match against Celta Vigo. As things stand, Rayo and Betis are 7th, (31 points) and 3rd, (34 points), in the table respectively, after 20 matches.

Betis started the first half well, with Sergio Canales finding the net just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-1.

Rayo took the initiative in the second half, thanks to Ivan Balliu finding the net in the 70th minute, leaving the final score at 1-1.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Rayo, Sergi Guardiola, Alvaro Garcia, Bebe and Pathe Ciss, came on for Óscar Valentín, Randy Nteka, Isi Palazon and Oscar Trejo, Betis brought on Andres Guardado and Aitor Ruibal, to replace Borja Iglesias and Cristian Tello.

The referee booked Óscar Valentín from Rayo. Betis had the worst of it though, with Sergio Canales, Andres Guardado and Rui Silva seeing yellow, and Alex Moreno then sent off with a red.

Rayo will next travel to Barcelona, while Betis will face Alaves at home.