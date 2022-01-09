Osasuna 2 - Cádiz 0:Points secure for Osasuna as they ease past Cádiz 2-0

Osasuna enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Cádiz at the Estadio El Sadar on Sunday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Osasuna were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Athletic Bilbao while Cádiz were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Seville. After today's result, Osasuna and Cádiz currently occupy 12th and 19th spots in the table, with 25 points and 14 points respectively after 20 matches.

Osasuna started strongly in the first half, thanks to Ante Budimir finding the net in the 38th minute. The score at half time was 1-0.

Los Rojillos started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with an early goal from Kike Barja in the 48th minute. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 2-0 to Osasuna.

For Osasuna, Roberto Torres, Manu Sanchez, Darko Brasanac and Oier, came on for Kike Barja, Ruben Garcia, Ante Budimir and Jon Moncayola. Cádiz brought on Ivan Alejo, Florin Andone, Alvaro Bastida and Milutin Osmajic, to replace Jens Jonsson, Ivan Chapela, Santiago Arzamendia and Alex.

There were bookings for Juan Cruz and Lucas Torro from Osasuna, and Santiago Arzamendia and Florin Andone, for Cádiz.

Osasuna will next play Celta Vigo away, with Cádiz facing Espanyol at home.