Napoli 1 - Sampdoria 0:Victory denied for Sampdoria, as Napoli secure a 1-0 home win

Napoli snatched all three points from Sampdoria in a narrow 1-0 victory on Sunday, at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 1-1 draw against Juventus. Sampdoria lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Cagliari. Following today's result, Napoli and Sampdoria currently occupy 3rd and 15th spots in the table, with 43 points and 20 points respectively after 21 matches.

Napoli found the net first, with Andrea Petagna giving Gli Azzurri the lead just before half-time With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Napoli, Matteo Politano, Fabian Ruiz and Axel Tuanzebe, came on for Lorenzo Insigne, Diego Demme and Faouzi Ghoulam. Sampdoria replaced Wladimiro Falcone, Tomas Rincon, Francesco Caputo, Nicola Murru and Gerard Yepes with Emil Audero, Albin Ekdal, Riccardo Ciervo, Tommaso Augello and Alex Ferrari.

The referee booked Julian Chabot and Nicola Murru for Sampdoria.

Napoli will next travel to Bologna, while Sampdoria will face Torino at home.