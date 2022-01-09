Hertha 1 - Cologne 3:Cologne ease past Hertha with a 3-1 victory away

FC Köln enjoyed a mesmerising away victory against Hertha at the Olympiastadion on Sunday. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Hertha were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match while Cologne were coming from consecutive wins against Stuttgart and Wolfsburg. As the table looks today, Hertha and Cologne currently occupy 12th and 9th spots in the league, with 21 points and 25 points respectively after 18 matches.

Cologne scored first, with Anthony Modeste giving The Billy Goats the lead after 29 minutes. Cologne then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Ondrej Duda in the 32nd minute to see out the first half 0-2.

Hertha took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Vladimir Darida, 57 minutes in. Cologne in turn, then responded just before the final whistle increasing their lead with an effort from Jan Thielmann. The game ended 3-1 to Cologne.

For Hertha, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Lucas Tousart and Lukas Klunter, came on for Myziane Maolida, Davie Selke, Santiago Ascacibar and Peter Pekarik. Cologne replaced Dejan Ljubicic, Jan Thielmann, Jannes Horn and Tomas Ostrak with Louis Schaub, Florian Kainz, Mark Uth and Ondrej Duda.

There were bookings for Jordan Torunarigha, Suat Serdar and Kevin-Prince Boateng from Hertha. For Cologne, Timo Hubers saw yellow.

Hertha will next travel to Wolfsburg, while Cologne will face Bayern Munich at home.