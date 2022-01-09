Genoa 0 - Spezia 1:Spezia Calcio beat Genoa 1-0 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Genoa were defeated at home by Spezia Calcio at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday. Genoa wanted to continue adding points after a 1-1 draw against Sassuolo. Spezia, on the other hand, lost 2-1 in the last match they played against Hellas Verona. As the table looks today, Genoa and Spezia are 19th, (12 points) and 16th, (19 points), spots respectively, after 21 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Spezia, with Simone Bastoni finding the net in the 14th minute. The score at half time was 0-1. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Genoa, Silvan Hefti, Nicolo Rovella, Goran Pandev, Felipe Caicedo and Manolo Portanova, came on for Mattia Bani, Filippo Melegoni, Andrea Cambiaso, Caleb Ekuban and Milan Badelj. Spezia replaced M'bala Nzola, Viktor Kovalenko and Salva Ferrer with Rey Manaj, Giulio Maggiore and Daniele Verde.

There were bookings for Caleb Ekuban, Mattia Destro and Johan Vasquez from Genoa, and Rey Manaj, Giulio Maggiore and Kelvin Amian, for Spezia.

Next up, Genoa are away to Fiorentina, whilst Spezia will travel to face AC Milan.