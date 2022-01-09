Empoli 1 - Sassuolo 5:Sassuolo thrash Empoli in a 5-1 victory at Empoli

Empoli suffered a home defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday at Carlo Castellani. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Empoli wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 3-3 draw with Lazio in their previous game. Sassuolo, on the other hand, secured a point against Genoa in their previous match. After today's result, both teams are on 28 points and occupy 10th and 9th places respectively after 21 matches.

Sassuolo started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Domenico Berardi opening the rout, 13 minutes in. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Liam Henderson at the 16 minute mark brought Empoli level. However, Neroverdi secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Giacomo Raspadori, 24 minutes in. The score at half time was 1-2.

Neroverdi continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Gianluca Scamacca at the 67 minute mark. The momentum was now with Sassuolo, who then scored again through a second effort from Giacomo Raspadori, 71 minutes in to establish a 4-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Gianluca Scamacca just before the final whistle to make it 5-1.

For Empoli, Patrick Cutrone, Lorenzo Tonelli, Samuele Ricci, Riccardo Fiamozzi and Kristjan Asllani, came on for Federico Di Francesco, Riccardo Marchizza, Leo Stulac, Nedim Bajrami and Andrea Pinamonti. Sassuolo brought on Gianluca Scamacca, Davide Frattesi, Mert Muldur, Kaan Ayhan and Ruan, to replace Gregoire Defrel, Abdou Harroui, Rogerio, Vlad Chiriches and Domenico Berardi.

The referee booked six players. Mattia Viti and Patrick Cutrone from Empoli, who saw yellow cards and Mattia Viti (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Sassuolo Domenico Berardi, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos and Maxime Lopez also seeing yellows.

Empoli will play away against Venezia, while Sassuolo will face Hellas Verona at home.