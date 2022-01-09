Bochum 1 - Wolfsburg 0:Home win for Bochum as they ease past Wolfsburg 1-0

Bochum defeat Wolfsburg 1-0 on Sunday at Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Both sides arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Bochum were hoping to get something from this game, following a previous defeat to Union Berlin whilst Wolfsburg lost 4-0 in the last match they played against Bayern Munich. As it stands, Bochum and Wolfsburg currently occupy 11th and 14th spots in the league, with 23 points and 20 points respectively after 18 matches.

After a goalless first half, Bochum applied pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Milos Pantovic at the 65 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

Both coaches used allfull available substitutions. For Bochum, Christopher Antwi-Adjej, Eduard Lowen and Robert Tesche, came on for Takuma Asano, Milos Pantovic and Elvis Rexhbecaj, Wolfsburg brought on Felix Nmecha, Renato Steffen and Bartosz Bialek, to replace Luca Waldschmidt, Maximilian Philipp and Jerome Roussillon.

There were bookings for Danilo Soares from Bochum, and Luca Waldschmidt and Renato Steffen, for Wolfsburg.

Bochum will next travel to Mainz, while Wolfsburg will face Hertha at home.