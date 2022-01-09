Alaves 0 - Athletic Bilbao 0:Alaves and Athletic Bilbao can only manage a 0-0 draw at the Estadio de Mendizorroza

On Sunday, Alaves and Athletic Bilbao were held to a 0-0 draw at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Alaves arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in their previous game. Athletic Bilbao, on the other hand, were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against R Madrid. As the table looks today, Alaves are in 17th place on the table and has 17 points while Athletic Bilbao sit in 9th with 28 points after 20 matches.

For Alaves, Gonzalo Escalante, Edgar Mendez and Facundo Pellistri, came on for Jason, Luis Rioja and Miguel De la Fuente. Athletic Bilbao replaced Unai Vencedor, Inaki Williams, Oihan Sancet, Dani Garcia and Alex Berenguer for Oier Zarraga, Nicholas Williams, Raul Garcia, Nicolas Serrano and Mikel Vesga.

The referee booked Florian Lejeune and Ruben Duarte for Alaves.

Athletic Bilbao and Alaves will next play away to Rayo Vallecano and Real Betis respectively.