Real 1 - Celta 0:Visitors fail to take points as Real beat Celta 1-0

Real enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Celta Vigo at the Reale Arena on Saturday. Real were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Alaves in their previous game. Celta were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Real Betis and Espanyol. As the table looks today, Real are in 4th place, with 33 points from 20 matches, while Celta sit in 12th, with 23 points from 20.

It was an impressive opening from Real, thanks to a goal from Mikel Oyarzabal in the 13th minute. The score at half time was 1-0. With both teams struggling to produce anything meaningful in the second half though, the game ended 1-0.

For Real, Portu, Julen Lobete, Jon Guridi, Joseba Zaldua and Martin Zubimendi, came on for Alexander Isak, Adnan Januzaj, Rafinha, Andoni Gorosabel and Ander Guevara. Celta brought on Nolito and Thiago Galhardo for Franco Cervi and Denis Suarez.

There were bookings for Portu, Aritz Elustondo and Mikel Merino from Real, and Santi Mina, Iago Aspas and Thiago Galhardo, for Celta.

Real will next travel to Mallorca, while Celta will face Osasuna at home.