Levante 2 - Mallorca 0:Mallorca suffer at the hands of Levante as home team is triumphant

Levante beat Mallorca with a thumping 2-0 victory on Saturday at the Ciutat de Valencia. Both teams arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Levante were looking to get back their winning ways after losing their last game 5-0 to Villarreal while Mallorca lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Barcelona. After today's result, Levante and Mallorca currently occupy 20th and 15th spots in the table, with 11 points and 20 points respectively after 20 matches.

Levante dominated the first half, thanks to Roberto Soldado finding the net just before half-time

The Frogs continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Jose Luis Morales finding the net just before the final whistle. The game ended 2-0 to Levante.

For Levante, Jose Luis Morales, Gonzalo Melero, Sergio Postigo, Mickael Malsa and Nemanja Radoja, came on for Roberto Soldado, Jose Campana, Oscar Duarte, Enis Bardhi and Pepelu. Mallorca replaced Brian Olivan, Amath Ndiaye, Matthew Hoppe, Salva Sevilla and Abdon with Pablo Maffeo, Antonio Sanchez, Rodrigo Battaglia, Javier Llabres and Inigo Ruiz de Galarreta.

There were bookings for Roberto Soldado, Pepelu and Jorge Miramon from Levante. For Mallorca, Pablo Maffeo saw yellow.

Levante will next travel to Atletico Madrid, while Mallorca will face Real Sociedad at home.