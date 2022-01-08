Hoffenheim 3 - Augsburg 1:Visiting Augsburg left with nothing after Hoffenheim take all 3 points

Hoffenheim's 3-1 win over Augsburg on Saturday, was hard fought at the Pre Zero Arena. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Hoffenheim arrived with the intention of increasing their league score following a disappointing 1-1 draw with B Mönchengladbach in their previous game. Augsburg are struggling for form following a draw in their last match. Following today's result, Hoffenheim and Augsburg sit 3rd, (31 points) and 16th, (18 points), spots respectively, after 18 matches.

Fuggerstädter started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Michael Gregoritsch in the 5th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Ihlas Bebou producing an equaliser in the 38th minute, bringing From Kraichgau region level. However they weren't finished yet and Ihlas Bebou made it 2-1 just before half-time to see out the first half 2-1.

Hoffenheim continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to David Raum finding the net just before the final whistle. When the final wisthle blew, the result was 3-1 to Hoffenheim.

For Hoffenheim, Kevin Akpoguma, Angelo Stiller, Georginio Rutter and Sargis Adamyan, came on for Pavel Kaderabek, Ihlas Bebou, Munas Dabbur and Andrej Kramaric. Augsburg brought on Florian Niederlechner, Ricardo Pepi, Jan Moravek, Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee and Daniel Caligiuri, to replace Michael Gregoritsch, Andi Zeqiri, Arne Maier, Ruben Vargas and Jeffrey Gouweleeuw.

The referee booked Christoph Baumgartner for Hoffenheim.

Hoffenheim will play their next fixture away against Union Berlin, while Augsburg will face Eintracht Frankfurt at home.