Freiburg 2 - Arminia 2:Victory beyond reach for Freiburg, as they only manage a 2-2 draw with Arminia

Freiburg were held to 2-2 draw by Arminia down on Saturday at Europa-Park-Stadion. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Freiburg were looking to continue their run, following a 2-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen whilst Arminia were coming from consecutive wins against RB Leipzig and Bochum. At the moment, Freiburg are in 4th place on the table and has 30 points while Arminia sit in 17th with 17 points after 18 matches.

Breisgau Brazilians started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Janik Haberer finding the net after only 6 minutes. Freiburg then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Woo-yeong Jeong just before half-time, finishing the first half 2-0.

Arminia took the initiative in the second half, with Masaya Okugawa finding the net at the 60 minute mark. The Blues then scored once more and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Bryan Lasme just before the final whistle to make it 2-2.

For Freiburg, Maximilian Eggestein, Kevin Schade, Manuel Gulde and Ermedin Demirovic, came on for Janik Haberer, Roland Sallai, Keven Schlotterbeck and Woo-yeong Jeong. Arminia brought on Robin Hack, Bryan Lasme, Guilherme Ramos, Gonzalo Castro and Jacob Laursen, to replace Janni Serra, Florian Kruger, Joakim Nilsson, Sebastian Vasiliadis and Amos Pieper.

There were bookings for Keven Schlotterbeck and Manuel Gulde from Freiburg, and Robin Hack, for Arminia.

Freiburg will play away against Borussia Dortmund, while Arminia will face Greuther Fürth at home.