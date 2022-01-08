Frankfurt 2 - Dortmund 3:No home advantage for Frankfurt, as Dortmund take all 3 points (3-2)

Frankfurt were defeated at home by Borussia Dortmund at the Commerzbank Arena on Saturday. Frankfurt were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Mainz at home and B Mönchengladbach away, by 1-0 and 3-2 respectively. Dortmund, on the other hand, were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Hertha. After today's result, Frankfurt and Dortmund currently occupy 7th and 2nd spots in the league, with 27 points and 37 points respectively after 18 matches.

Frankfurt started the first half well, with Rafael Borre finding the net, 15 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Rafael Borre made it 2-0 in the 24th minute, which saw the first half end 2-0.

Dortmund continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Thorgan Hazard at the 71 minute mark. Die Borussen looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jude Bellingham at the 87 minute mark to establish a 2-2. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Mahmoud Dahoud just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

Both coaches used all substitutions. For Frankfurt, Sam Lammers, Kristijan Jakic, Makoto Hasebe and Goncalo Paciencia, came on for Jesper Lindstrom, Sebastian Rode, Daichi Kamada and Ajdin Hrustic, Dortmund brought on Thorgan Hazard and Axel Witsel to replace Julian Brandt and Marco Reus.

There were bookings for Martin Hinteregger, Timothy Chandler and Rafael Borre from Frankfurt, and Erling Haaland and Thorgan Hazard, for Dortmund.

Frankfurt will next play Augsburg away, with Dortmund facing SC Freiburg at home.