Bayer 2 - Union Berlin 2:Bayer and Union Berlin in 2-2 draw at the Bay Arena

Bayer were held to 2-2 draw by Union Berlin down on Saturday at the Bay Arena. Bayer were hoping to get something from this game after losing their last game 2-1 to SC Freiburg. Union Berlin, on the other hand, were able to continue their winning streak after a 1-0 win against Bochum in their last match. As the table looks today, Bayer and Union Berlin are 5th, (29 points) and 6th, (28 points), spots respectively, after 18 matches.

The Company's Eleven started the game well, with a goal from Patrik Schick, 38 minutes in. However, their lead was short lived, as Grischa Promel equalised for Union Berlin just before half-time, to take a 1-1 lead into half time.

The Iron Ones started the second half with an intensified spirit, thanks to an early 2nd effort from Grischa Promel in the 50th minute. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Jonathan Tah equalised for Bayer in the 84th minute. The final result, Bayer 2, Union Berlin 2.

For Bayer, Karim Bellarabi, Amine Adli and Lucas Alario, came on for Kerem Demirbay, Paulinho and Jeremie Frimpong. Union Berlin brought on Bastian Oczipka, Levin Oztunali, Andreas Voglsammer, Kevin Mohwald and Julian Ryerson, to replace Niko Giesselmann, Genki Haraguchi, Kevin Behrens, Grischa Promel and Christopher Trimmel.

There were bookings for Jonathan Tah from Bayer, and Christopher Trimmel and Marvin Friedrich, for Union Berlin.

Bayer will next travel to B Mönchengladbach, while Union Berlin will face Hoffenheim at home.