Spezia 1 - Verona 2:Hellas Verona take all 3 points, after 2-1 victory against Spezia Calcio

Hellas Verona beat Spezia Calcio with a thumping 2-1 victory on Thursday at the Stadio Alberto Picco. Spezia were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 1-0 victory against Napoli. Verona had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with Fiorentina. After today's result, Spezia and Verona are 17th, (16 points) and 11th, (27 points), in the league respectively, after 20 matches.

After a goalless first half, The Yellow and Blues continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Gianluca Caprari finding the net, at 59 minutes. Verona looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a 2nd effort from Gianluca Caprari, 70 minutes in to establish a 2-0. In the end though, Spezia pull-back just before the final whistle, with a goal from Martin Erlic and seeing the game end 2-1.

For Spezia, Daniele Verde and Janis Antiste, came on for David Strelec and Arkadiusz Reca. Verona brought on Nikola Kalinic, Antonin Barak and Fabio Depaoli, to replace Giovanni Simeone, Kevin Lasagna and Adrien Tameze.

The referee booked five players. Daniele Verde and Kevin Agudelo from Spezia, who saw yellow cards and Kevin Agudelo, sent off with a red, as well as for Verona Miguel Veloso and Nicolo Casale also seeing yellows.

Spezia will next play Genoa away, with Verona facing Salernitana at home.