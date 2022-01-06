Sampdoria 1 - Cagliari 2:Visitors secure victory as Cagliari beat Sampdoria 2-1

Cagliari's 2-1 win over Sampdoria on Thursday, was hard fought at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris. Sampdoria were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Roma. Cagliari lost 2-0 in the last match they played against Juventus. Following today's result, Sampdoria and Cagliari currently occupy 15th and 18th spots in the table, with 20 points and 13 points respectively after 20 matches.

The Blue-circled dominated the first half, thanks to Manolo Gabbiadini giving Sampdoria the lead at the 18 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Cagliari staged a comeback in the second half, with a goal from Alessandro Deiola, 55 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Leonardo Pavoletti, 71 minutes in to make it 2-1.

For Sampdoria, Radu Matei Dragusin, Riccardo Ciervo, Fabio Quagliarella, Ernesto Torregrossa and Gerard Yepes, came on for Maya Yoshida, Alex Ferrari, Manolo Gabbiadini, Francesco Caputo and Albin Ekdal. Cagliari brought on Paolo Farago and Gaston Pereiro, to replace Alessandro Deiola and Leonardo Pavoletti.

The referee booked Albin Ekdal from Sampdoria and Antonio Candreva went off with a red card, while Cagliari's Matteo Lovato, Joao Pedro and Andrea Carboni also received a yellow.

Sampdoria will next travel to Napoli, while Cagliari will face Bologna at home.