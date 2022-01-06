Lazio 3 - Empoli 3:Its all even at the Stadio Olympico, after Lazio draw 3-3 with Empoli

On Thursday, Lazio and Empoli were held to a 3-3 draw at the Stadio Olympico. Lazio were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches in the league. The most recent was against the Venezia away (3-1), the other to Genoa at home (3-1). Empoli were beaten 4-2 in the previous match against AC Milan. Following today's result, Lazio and Empoli currently occupy 6th and 9th spots in the table, with 32 points and 28 points respectively after 20 matches.

Empoli dominated the first half, with Nedim Bajrami finding the net after only 6 minutes. The momentum was now with Empoli, who then scored again through a goal from Szymon Zurkowski at the 8 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Lazio in turn, then responded in the 14th minute increasing their lead with an effort from Ciro Immobile. The score at half time was 1-2.

The White and Sky Blues took the lead in the second half, thanks to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic finding the net at the 66 minute mark. However, each side looked hungry to win and Azzurri then found the back of the net in the 75th minute thanks to Federico Di Francesco, taking the score to 3-2. In the end though, their celebrations were kept brief, as Sergej Milinkovic-Savic equalised for Lazio just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 3-3.

For Lazio, Patric, Lucas Leiva, Mattia Zaccagni and Manuel Lazzari, came on for Francesco Acerbi, Danilo Cataldi, Pedro and Elseid Hysaj. Empoli brought on Riccardo Marchizza, Filippo Bandinelli, Leo Stulac, Andrea Pinamonti and Mattia Viti for Fabiano Parisi, Szymon Zurkowski, Nedim Bajrami, Andrea La Mantia and Samuele Ricci.

There were bookings for Luiz Felipe, Pedro, Adam Marusic and Luis Alberto from Lazio. For Empoli, Fabiano Parisi, Riccardo Marchizza, Sebastiano Luperto and Filippo Bandinelli saw yellow.

Lazio will next travel to Internazionale, while Empoli will face Sassuolo at home.