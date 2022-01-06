Juve 1 - Napoli 1:Points shared, as Juve play out a 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium

Juve were held to 1-1 draw by Napoli down on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium. Juve were looking to pick up points after winning their previous two matches against Cagliari at home and Bologna away, by 2-0 and 2-0 respectively. Napoli, on the other hand, lost 1-0 in the last match they played against Spezia Calcio. Following today's result, Juve and Napoli sit 5th, (35 points) and 3rd, (40 points), spots respectively, after 20 matches.

Gli Azzurri dominated the first half, with Dries Mertens giving Napoli the lead at the 23 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1.

Juve started the second half with renewed vigour, thanks to Federico Chiesa finding the net in the 54th minute, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Juve, Paulo Dybala, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mattia De Sciglio, Moise Kean and Dejan Kulusevski, came on for Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Alex Sandro, Alvaro Morata and Federico Chiesa. Napoli brought on Eljif Elmas, Andrea Petagna and Alessandro Zanoli, to replace Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens and Stanislav Lobotka.

There were bookings for Alex Sandro and Paulo Dybala from Juve, and Diego Demme, for Napoli.

Juve will next play Roma away, with Napoli facing Sampdoria at home.