Cádiz 0 - Seville 1:Jubilant Seville take all 3 points against Cádiz, in a 1-0 win

Seville's 1-0 win over Cádiz on Monday, was hard fought at Estadio Ramon de Carranza. Cádiz wanted to improve their league standing following a disappointing 0-0 draw with R Madrid in their previous game. Seville were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Atletico Madrid and Athletic Bilbao. At the moment, Cádiz and Seville currently occupy 19th and 2nd spots in the league, with 14 points and 41 points respectively after 19 matches.

Following a goalless first half, Seville continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Lucas Ocampos at the 58 minute mark, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For Cádiz, Florin Andone, Alex, Isaac Carcelén, Ivan Alejo and Ruben Sobrino, came on for Milutin Osmajic, Martin Calderon, Víctor Chust, Jens Jonsson and Ivan Chapela. Seville replaced Fernando, Ivan Romero de Avila Araque, Papu Gomez and Ludwig Augustinsson for Karim Rekik, Munir El Haddadi, Oliver Torres and Oscar.

The referee booked one player from Seville, Ludwig Augustinsson.

Cádiz will next travel to Osasuna, while Seville will face Getafe at home.