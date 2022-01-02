Leeds 3 - Burnley 1:Leeds prevail in a narrow 3-1 home victory against Burnley

Leeds United defeat Burnley 3-1 on Sunday at Elland Road. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Leeds were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 4-1 to Arsenal. Burnley were beaten 3-1 in the previous match against Manchester United. As the table looks today, Leeds are in 16th place, with 19 points from 21 matches, while Burnley sit in 18th, with 11 points from 21.

The Whites started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to Jack Harrison finding the net in the 39th minute and seeing the first half out 1-0.

The Clarets started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Maxwel Cornet at the 54 minute mark. However, each side looked hungry to win and Leeds then found the back of the net, 77 minutes in thanks to Stuart Dallas, taking the score to 2-1. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Daniel James just before the final whistle to make it 3-1.

For Leeds, Joe Gelhardt and Daniel James, came on for Tyler Roberts and Jack Harrison. Burnley brought on Maxwel Cornet, Jay Rodriguez and Matej Vydra, to replace Johann Gudmundsson, Aaron Lennon and Chris Wood.

There were bookings for Tyler Roberts and Diego Llorente from Leeds. For Burnley, James Tarkowski saw yellow.

Leeds will next travel to West Ham United, while Burnley will face Leicester City at home.