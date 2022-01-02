Getafe 1 - RMA 0:Mission accomplished for Getafe as they secure a 1-0 home win against RMA

Getafe eased past R Madrid in a 1-0 victory on Sunday at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez. Both sides arrived on the back of wins. Getafe were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. RMA were able to continue their winning streak after a 2-1 win against Athletic Bilbao in their last match. As it stands, Getafe and RMA are 16th, (18 points) and 1st, (46 points), in the table respectively, after 19 matches.

It was an impressive opening from Deep Blues, with Enes Unal giving Getafe the lead, 9 minutes in to see out the first half 1-0. The second half ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Getafe, Jaime Mata, Florentino Luis, Jakub Jankto and Allan Nyom, came on for Sandro Ramirez, Carles Alena, Enes Unal and Erick Cabaco. RMA brought on Eden Hazard, Marcelo, Mariano Diaz, Peter Gonzalez and Isco, to replace Marco Asensio, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo, Lucas Vazquez and Toni Kroos.

There were bookings for Damian Suarez, Mauro Arambarri and Mathias Olivera from Getafe. For RMA, Rodrygo and Casemiro saw yellow.

Getafe will next travel to Seville, while RMA will face Elche at home.