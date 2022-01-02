Everton 2 - Brighton 3:Everton fail to stop visitors as Brighton seal the win

Brighton & Hove Albion strolled past Everton with a 3-2 win on Sunday at Goodison Park. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Everton wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Chelsea. Brighton, on the other hand, secured a point against Chelsea in their previous match. As the table looks today, Everton are in 15th place on the table and has 19 points while Brighton sit in 8th with 27 points after 21 matches.

The Seagulls found the net first, thanks to an early goal from Alexis MacAllister in the 3rd minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Dan Burn at the 21 minute mark, to take a 0-2 lead into half time.

The Toffees started the second half with renewed vigour, with Anthony Gordon finding the net at the 53 minute mark. However, Brighton increased their advantage 3-1 thanks to a second effort from Alexis MacAllister in the 71st minute. In the end though, Everton hit back though in the 76th minute, with a 2nd effort from Anthony Gordon and seeing the game end 3-2.

For Everton, Salomon Rondon and Andre Gomes, came on for Jonjoe Kenny and Allan. Brighton brought on Shane Duffy, Tariq Lamptey and Jakub Moder, to replace Joel Veltman, Adam Lallana and Leandro Trossard.

There were bookings for Jonjoe Kenny from Everton. For Brighton, Adam Webster saw yellow.

Everton will play away against Norwich City, while Brighton will face Crystal Palace at home.