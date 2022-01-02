Elche 0 - Granada 0:Elche play out a goal-less draw against Granada at Estadio Martínez Valero

Sunday's fixture between Elche and Granada delivered a goalless draw at Estadio Martínez Valero. Elche were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 3-2 to Barcelona. Granada were able to continue their winning streak after a 4-1 win against Mallorca in their last match. After today's result, Elche are in 17th place on the table and has 16 points while Granada sit in 12th with 23 points after 19 matches.

For Elche, Gonzalo Verdu, Josan, Pere Milla and Pablo Piatti, came on for Javier Pastore, Tete Morente, Fidel and Guido Carrillo. Granada brought on Victor Diaz, Alberto Soro and Ismael Ruiz Sánchez, to replace Quini, Antonio Puertas and Maxime Gonalons.

The referee booked seven players. Fidel, Javier Pastore and Tete Morente from Elche, who saw yellow cards and Diego Gonzalez, sent off with a red, as well as for Granada Darwin Machis, Luis Suarez and Quini received yellows.

Elche will play away against Espanyol, while Granada will face Barcelona at home.