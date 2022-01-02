Chelsea 2 - Liverpool 2:Chelsea claim draw vs Liverpool 2-2 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea were held to 2-2 draw by Liverpool down on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea wanted to continue adding points following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion in their previous game whilst Liverpool were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against Leicester City. As it stands, Chelsea are in 2nd place, with 43 points from 21 matches, while Liverpool sit in 3rd, with 42 points from 21.

Liverpool scored first, thanks to Sadio Mane finding the net at the 9 minute mark. The momentum was now with The Reds, who then scored again through a goal from Mohamed Salah, 26 minutes in to establish a 2-0. However, The Blues weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Mateo Kovacic at the 42 minute mark. Chelsea then netted once more and found an equaliser thanks to a goal from Christian Pulisic just before half-time, finalising the first half 2-2. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 2-2.

For Chelsea, Jorginho and Callum Hudson-Odoi, came on for Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz. Liverpool replaced Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Curtis Jones with Diogo Jota, James Milner and Sadio Mane.

There were bookings for Christian Pulisic from Chelsea, and Sadio Mane and Ibrahima Konate, for Liverpool.

Chelsea will next play Manchester City away, with Liverpool facing Brentford at home.