Brentford 2 - Villa 1:Brentford work hard to secure a one goal win against Villa

Brentford's 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, was hard fought at Brentford Community Stadium. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Brentford arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 1-0 to Manchester City. Villa had lost their previous match against Chelsea. As it stands, Brentford are currently 12th with 23 points from 21 matches, while Villa sit in 13th, with 22 points from 21.

Villa started strongly in the first half, with Danny Ings giving The Villa the lead in the 16th minute. However, their lead was short lived, as Yoane Wissa equalised for Brentford just before half-time. The first half ended 1-1.

The Bees rallied after this and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, 83 minutes in. The game ended with a 2-1 home victory.

For Brentford, Saman Ghoddos, Shandon Baptiste and Vitaly Janelt, came on for Sergi Canos, Mathias Jensen and Frank Onyeka. Villa brought on Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet for Jacob Ramsey and Bertrand Traore.

There were bookings for Frank Onyeka and Ivan Toney from Brentford, and Jacob Ramsey and John McGinn, for Villa.

Brentford will next play Liverpool away, with Villa facing Manchester United at home.