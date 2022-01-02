Betis 0 - Celta 2:Celta Vigo beat Real Betis 2-0 at the Estadio Benito Villamarin

Celta Vigo's 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, was hard fought at the Estadio Benito Villamarin. Betis arrived at the game looking pick up points after losing their last game 3-2 to Athletic Bilbao. Celta, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-1 win against Espanyol. As the table looks today, Betis and Celta sit 3rd, (33 points) and 12th, (23 points), spots respectively, after 19 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Sky Blues, with Iago Aspas giving Celta the lead in the 36th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a 2nd effort from Iago Aspas just before half-time. The score at half time was 0-2. The second part ended with little further action at either end and goalless.

For Betis, Rodri, Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesias and Cristian Tello, came on for Diego Lainez, Andres Guardado, Willian Jose and Sergio Canales. Celta brought on Gabriel Veiga, Nolito and Jose Fontán, to replace Brais Mendez, Iago Aspas and Franco Cervi.

There were bookings for Willian Jose from Betis, and Denis Suarez and Franco Cervi, for Celta.

Next up, Betis are away to Rayo Vallecano, whilst Celta will travel to face Real Sociedad.