Atleti 2 - Rayo 0:Rayo Vallecano succumb to Atletico Madrid with 2-0 defeat

On Sunday, Rayo Vallecano suffer an away defeat to Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano. Atleti were looking to get back their winning ways, following a previous defeat to Seville. Rayo had been hopeful of extending their winning run, after a 2-0 victory against Alaves. As things stand, Atleti are in 4th place, with 32 points from 19 matches, while Rayo sit in 5th, with 30 points from 19.

Los Colchoneros started strongly in the first half, thanks to a goal from Angel Correa at the 28 minute mark. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Atleti started the second half with renewed vigour, with Angel Correa finding the net again, 53 minutes in and seeing the game end 2-0.

For Atleti, Matheus Cunha and Felipe, came on for Luis Suarez and Yannick Carrasco. Rayo replaced Andres Martín, Bebe, Oscar Trejo, Falcao and Alvaro Aguirre Arevalo with Isi Palazon, Kevin Rodrigues, Unai Lopez, Santi Comesana and Sergi Guardiola.

The referee booked Luis Suarez, Jose Gimenez and Rodrigo De Paul for Atleti.

Atleti will next travel to Villarreal, while Rayo will face Real Betis at home.