Alaves 1 - Real 1:Its all even at the Estadio de Mendizorroza, after Alaves draw 1-1 with Real

Alaves were held to 1-1 draw by Real down on Sunday at the Estadio de Mendizorroza. Both Alaves and Real came from defeats in their previous league games. Alaves were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-0 to Rayo Vallecano in their previous fixture. Real lost 3-1 in the last match they played against Villarreal. As the table looks today, Alaves are in 17th place, with 16 points from 19 matches, while Real sit in 5th, with 30 points from 19.

Real started the game well, with a goal from Adnan Januzaj at the 14 minute mark, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Alaves took the lead in the second half, thanks to a goal from Joselu in the 58th minute. The game ended 1-1.

For Alaves, Edgar Mendez and Mamadou Sylla, came on for Ivan Martin and Miguel De la Fuente. Real brought on Adnan Januzaj, Nais Djouahra, Alexander Sorloth, Jon Pacheco and Martin Zubimendi, to replace Ander Barrenetxea, Portu, David Silva, Igor Zubeldia and Ander Guevara.

There were bookings for Victor Laguardia, Edgar Mendez and Luis Rioja from Alaves, and Igor Zubeldia, David Silva and Adnan Januzaj, for Real.

Alaves next face Athletic Bilbao and Real are at home to Celta Vigo.