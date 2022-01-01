Palace 2 - The Hammers 3:Palace fail to stop visitors as The Hammers seal the victory

West Ham United beat Crystal Palace with a thumping 3-2 victory on Saturday at Selhurst Park. Both Palace and The Hammers arrived on the back of wins. Palace were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run, following a 3-0 victory against Norwich City. The Hammers, on the other hand, were coming from a 4-1 win against Watford. After today's result, Palace and The Hammers currently occupy 11th and 5th spots in the table, with 23 points and 34 points respectively after 21 matches.

The Hammers started the game well, with Michail Antonio giving The Irons the lead in the 22nd minute. The Hammers looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Manuel Lanzini in the 25th minute to establish a 2-0. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a penalty second effort from Manuel Lanzini just before half-time, finalising the first half 0-3.

Palace took the initiative in the second half, thanks to a goal from Odsonne Edouard at the 83 minute mark. The Eagles then netted once more and hit back though thanks to a goal from Michael Olise just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

Palace brought on Jean-Philippe Mateta, Michael Olise and Jairo Riedewald for Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke and Will Hughes. The Hammers brought on Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic and Mark Noble, to replace Ben Johnson, Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

The referee booked Ben Johnson and Arthur Masuaku for The Hammers.

Palace will next travel to Brighton & Hove Albion, while The Hammers will face Leeds United at home.