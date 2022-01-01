Arsenal 1 - Man City 2:Visitors stun Arsenal, as Man City secure a 2-1 victory

Manchester City snatched all three points from Arsenal in a 2-1 victory on Saturday, at Emirates Stadium. Both teams arrived on the back of wins. Arsenal had been hopeful of continuing their run after winning their previous two games against Norwich City away and Leeds United away, by 5-0 and 4-1 respectively while Man City were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against Brentford and Leicester City. After today's result, Arsenal and Man City sit 4th, (35 points) and 1st, (53 points), in the table respectively, after 21 matches.

The Gunners found the net first, with a goal from Bukayo Saka, at 31 minutes and the first half ended 1-0.

Man City continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to Riyad Mahrez finding the net in the 57th minute. Cityzens then scored once more and turned the match thanks to a goal from Rodri just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Arsenal, Rob Holding, Emile Smith-Rowe and Mohamed Elneny, came on for Martin Odegaard, Alexandre Lacazette and Bukayo Saka. Man City brought on Ilkay Gundogan, to replace Gabriel Jesus.

The referee booked Granit Xhaka, Gabriel Magalhaes, Bukayo Saka and Rob Holding from Arsenal and Gabriel Magalhaes (2 yellow cards) went off with a red card, while Man City's Rodri and Bernardo Silva also received a yellow.

Arsenal will play away against Tottenham Hotspur, while Man City will face Chelsea at home.