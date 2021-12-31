Valencia 1 - Espanyol 2:Visitors secure second half victory as Espanyol beat Valencia 2-1

Espanyol eased past Valencia in a 2-1 victory on Friday at the Mestalla. Valencia were looking to continue their run after winning their previous two matches against Levante away and Elche at home, by 4-3 and 2-1 respectively. Espanyol had lost their previous match against Celta Vigo. As the table looks today, Valencia are in 8th place on the table and has 28 points while Espanyol sit in 9th with 26 points after 19 matches.

After an un-eventful first half, Whatever was said in the dressing room at half time, seemed to have a positive effect on The Bats who started the second half well, with Omar Alderete finding the net, at 51 minutes. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Raul De Tomas at the 83 minute mark, brought Budgerigars level. Espanyol then netted again and turned the match thanks to a goal from Javi Puado just before the final whistle with a final score of 2-1.

For Valencia, Cristiano Piccini, Ruben Iranzo Lendinez, Denis Cheryshev and Koba Koindredi, came on for Jesus Vazquez, Thierry Correia, Helder Costa and Daniel Wass. Espanyol brought on Javi Puado, Oscar Regano, Nany Dimata, Jofre Carreras and Manu Morlanes, to replace Adri Embarba, Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Loren Moron, Aleix Vidal and Keidi Bare.

The referee booked ten players. Thierry Correia, Goncalo Guedes, Daniel Wass, Ruben Iranzo Lendinez, Hugo Duro and Jasper Cillessen from Valencia, who saw yellow cards and Hugo Duro (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Espanyol Nicolas Melamed Ribaudo, Oscar Regano and Adria Pedrosa received yellows.

Valencia will next travel to R Madrid, while Espanyol will face Elche at home.