Man U 3 - Burnley 1:Travelling Burnley are humbled in a 3-1 defeat by Man U

Burnley on away loss to Man U at Old Trafford on Thursday. With both teams drawing in their previous fixtures, they were keen to pick up points. Man U were looking for a victory following a disappointing 1-1 draw with Newcastle United in their previous game. Burnley, on the other hand, had managed to pick up a single point in their encounter with West Ham United. As it stands, Man U and Burnley currently occupy 6th and 18th spots in the table, with 31 points and 11 points respectively after 20 matches.

The Red Devils started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Scott Mctominay giving Man U the lead at the 8 minute mark. The momentum was now with Man U, who then scored again through a goal from Ben Mee in the 27th minute to establish a 2-0. The momentum was now with The Red Devils, who then scored again through a goal from Cristiano Ronaldo at the 35 minute mark to establish a 3-0. The Clarets in turn, then responded, at 38 minutes increasing their lead with an effort from Aaron Lennon, finishing the first half 3-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 3-1.

As for substitutions, for Man U, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Fred, came on for Eric Bailly, Mason Greenwood and Cristiano Ronaldo, Burnley brought on Dale Stephens, Matej Vydra and Erik Pieters to replace Jack Cork, Aaron Lennon and Dwight McNeil.

Man U will play at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers, while Burnley will face Leeds United away.