Chelsea 1 - Brighton 1:Brighton drop points against Chelsea 1-1 at Stamford Bridge

On Wednesday, Chelsea and Brighton were held to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge. Both Chelsea and Brighton arrived at the challenge after previous wins. Chelsea were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Brighton, on the other hand, were coming from a 2-0 win against Brentford. After today's result, Chelsea are in 2nd place on the table and has 42 points while Brighton sit in 10th with 24 points after 20 matches.

It was an impressive opening from The Blues, thanks to Romelu Lukaku giving Chelsea the lead at the 28 minute mark, seeing out the first half 1-0.

Brighton took the lead in the second half, with a goal from Danny Welbeck just before the final whistle. The game ended 1-1.

Chelsea brought on Marcos Alonso, Trevoh Chalobah and N'Golo Kante for Reece James, Andreas Christensen and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Brighton brought on Enock Mwepu, Danny Welbeck and Steven Alzate, to replace Tariq Lamptey, Alexis MacAllister and Jakub Moder.

There were bookings for Antonio Rudiger, Mateo Kovacic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Mason Mount from Chelsea, and Yves Bissouma, for Brighton.

Chelsea will play at home against Liverpool, while Brighton will face Everton away.