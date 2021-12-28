Watford 1 - The Hammers 4:Easy win for West Ham United, as they put 4 past Watford

West Ham United strolled past Watford with a 4-1 win on Tuesday at Vicarage Road. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Watford were hoping to get something from this game after losing 2-1 to Brentford in their last match. The Hammers lost 3-2 in the last match they played against Southampton. As things stand, Watford and The Hammers sit 17th, (13 points) and 5th, (31 points), in the table respectively, after 20 matches.

The Hornets started strongly in the first half, with an early goal from Emmanuel Dennis in the 4th minute. However, the good fortune didn't last for long. An equalizer from Tomas Soucek at the 27 minute mark brought The Irons level. However they weren't finished yet and Said Benrahma made it 2-1, at 29 minutes, finishing the first half 1-2.

The Hammers continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Mark Noble finding the net in the 58th minute. The Hammers then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Nikola Vlasic just before the final whistle to make it 4-1.

Watford brought on Imran Louza, Joao Pedro and Ken Sema for Kiko Femenia, Cucho Hernandez and Ozan Tufan. The Hammers brought on Arthur Masuaku, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral, to replace Ben Johnson, Said Benrahma and Manuel Lanzini.

The referee booked Mark Noble for The Hammers.

Watford will play their next fixture at home against Tottenham Hotspur, while The Hammers will face Crystal Palace away.