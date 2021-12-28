Soton 1 - Spurs 1:Soton fail to take all three points, after 1-1 draw with Spurs

Soton were held to 1-1 draw by Spurs down on Tuesday at St. Mary's Stadium. Both Soton and Spurs arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Soton were looking to pick up points, following a 3-2 victory against West Ham United. Spurs, on the other hand, were coming from a 3-0 win against Crystal Palace. As it stands, Soton are in 13th place on the table and has 21 points while Spurs sit in 6th with 30 points after 20 matches.

The Saints started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to a goal from James Ward Prowse, 25 minutes in. However, their celebrations were kept brief, as Harry Kane equalised for Spurs just before half-time, finishing the first half 1-1. Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-1.

For Soton, Armando Broja and Nathan Redmond, came on for Shane Long and Adam Armstrong. Spurs replaced Sergio Reguilon, Dele Alli and Emerson for Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura and Bryan Salvatierra.

The referee booked six players. Kyle Walker-Peters, Mohammed Salisu and Adam Armstrong from Soton, who saw yellow cards and Mohammed Salisu (2 yellow cards), sent off with a red, as well as for Spurs Sergio Reguilon and Harry Winks also seeing yellows.

Soton will play at home against Newcastle United, while Spurs will face Watford away.