Palace 3 - Norwich 0:No reply from Norwich, as Palace rampage to 3

Palace enjoyed a mesmerising home victory against Norwich City at Selhurst Park on Tuesday. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Palace were looking forward to meeting again, following a previous defeat to Tottenham Hotspur while Norwich were beaten 5-0 in the previous match against Arsenal. As it stands, Palace are currently 9th with 23 points from 20 matches, while Norwich sit in 20th, with 10 points from 20.

The Eagles didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Odsonne Edouard opening the rout after 8 minutes. Palace looked to have the game under control when they scored again and incerased their lead, thanks to a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta in the 38th minute to establish a 2-0. However they weren't finished yet and Jeffrey Schlupp made it 3-0 just before half-time. The score at half time was 3-0. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 3-0 at full time.

Both teams used all available substitutes. For Palace, Luka Milivojevic, Christian Benteke and James Tomkins, came on for Will Hughes, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Joachim Andersen, Norwich brought on Brandon Williams, Jon Rowe and Josh Sargent to replace Dimitris Giannoulis, Christos Tzolis and Przemyslaw Placheta.

There were bookings for Odsonne Edouard from Palace, and Ben Gibson and Sam Byram, for Norwich.

Palace will play their next fixture at home against West Ham United, while Norwich will face Leicester City away.